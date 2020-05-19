Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales in the U.S. rose 10.0% in fiscal Q1 (ended April 30), led by strength in food, consumables, health & wellness and some general merchandise categories. The +10% comp smashed the consensus mark of +7.2%. Average ticket prices were up 16.5% during the quarter, while transactions fell 5.6%.

Walmart's international sales were up 3.4% and Sam's Club sales increased 9.6%. E-commerce sales in the U.S. soared 74% during the quarter.

Consolidated gross profit rate declined 66 basis points, primarily due to the carryover of investments in price from last year, a shift in the sales mix to lower-margin categories and channels, as well as some markdowns in general merchandise.

Walmart withdraws guidance for FY21. "While the short-term environment will be challenging, we’re positioned well for long-term success in an increasingly omni world," says CEO Brett Biggs.

Shares of Walmart are up 4.18% premarket to $132.99.

Previously: Walmart EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (May 19)