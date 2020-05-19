Weibo posts revenue beat despite ad hit

  • Weaker ad demand due to the coronavirus pushed Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to in-line Q1 EPS with a slight revenue beat for the period ending on March 31.
  • Management's coronavirus comment: "On monetization, we have seen a gradual recovery trend since March for most brands and merchants from the trough in February, although there are still uncertainties brought forth by the pandemic."
  • Ad and marketing revenue totaled $275.4M (-19%). VAS revenue was $48M (-17%).
  • DAU net adds were 38M, up from 19M in last year's quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was down 46% to $75.8M.
  • For Q2, Weibo expects revenue to decrease 7-12% Y/Y in constant currency.
