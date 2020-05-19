Armada Hoffler's May rent collections are ahead of April pace
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) has collected 78% of total portfolio rents due for May, which is ahead of the company's April collection rate at the same point last month.
- To date, AHH has collected 82% of April monthly rents across its operating property portfolio, including 100% of office rents.
- 99% of May office rents have been collected.
- For its retail properties, AHH has collected 64% of April rent and 59% of May rent.
- For multifamily, it has collected 97% of April rent and 95% of May rent.
- "Collections for May are ahead of where we were at this time last month and with the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. states beginning to reopen, we are cautiously optimistic that we’ll not only maintain this positive momentum through the end of the month, but also carry it into June," said President and CEO Louis Haddad.