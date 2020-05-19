Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports net sales declined 43.5% in FQ1 (ended May 2).

The company is not reporting comparable sales due to store closures.

Gross margin rate squeezed 1950 bps to 17.5%.

SG&A expense rate grew 12700 bps to 43.9%.

Merchandise inventory was down 3.3% to $3.56B.

The company decreased planned capital expenditures by ~$500M, and suspended its dividend and share repurchase program due to COVID-19 impact.

It ended the quarter with $2.04B cash.

The company has recently reopened about 50% of its stores nationwide.

KSS +4.46% premarket.

