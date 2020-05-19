L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is an "exceptional investment," Seaport Global analyst Rich Safran declared, citing management that historically tops expectations and a robust product portfolio.

He sees shares outperforming in 2020 - due to defense spending growth - as LHX climbs 1.1% in premarket trade.

A Buy rating was also initiated or reinstated on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).