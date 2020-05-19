DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) jumps 3.6% in premarket trading after its board approves a proposal to realign its businesses into three groups, a move intended to help the company reach its objectives, notably its growth strategy, and helps investors better understand each business segment.

Its Gresham Worldwide segment consists of three businesses that provide bespoke technology solutions required for mission-critical applications in the defense, medical and telecommunications verticals — Microphase Corporation, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd., and Gresham Power Electronics Ltd.

Coolisys consists of Digital Power Corp. and its Power-Plus Technical Distributors brand, which offer power electronic products including ruggedized, modified and off-the-shelf, or complete custom designs.

DPW Financial will focus on lending through its Digital Power Lending subsidiary and investing in new initiatives. DPW Financial will also hold the company's investments in life sciences, materials science, e-commerce and hospitality companies, including internally incubated companies.