Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) says exploration and drilling results at its Jacobina and El Peñón mining operations continue to show growth in mineral reserves and mineral resource through year-end 2019 with additional promising new exploration results in Q1.

Exploration at the Jacobina mine in Brazil in H2 2019 through Q1 2020 expanded higher grade zones in Canavieiras Sul, with results the company believes at minimum support the extended mine plan scenario highlighted in its recent announcement on the Phase 2 expansion of Jacobina.

Drilling at Chile's El Peñón in Q4 2019 through Q1 2020 intercepted encouraging mineralization at depth below existing mineral resources, which Yamana says supports the view that mine life will exceed current mineral reserves and is at least consistent with the strategic life of mine of at least 10 years.