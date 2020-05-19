Sonic Automotive on watch after positive update
May 19, 2020 7:37 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) says it has seen increasing consumer activity in the majority of its markets over the last few weeks as stay-at-home orders have been gradually relaxed.
- "Our new and used vehicle sales volume and fixed operations gross profit have performed at or above our expectations and continue to improve week by week. We believe the strategic actions we took at the onset of the pandemic have strengthened our business and positioned us to take advantage of opportunities in H2 of 2020 and beyond," notes CEO David Smith.
- For May so far, Sonic says same store new vehicle sales volume are down less than 20% and used vehicle sales volume are down less than 15% at franchised stores. Used vehicle sales volume is down less than 10% at EchoPark stores.
- Sonic currently expects to provide the next update to its 2020 outlook the week of June 15.