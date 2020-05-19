Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) inks a material transfer agreement (MTA) and exclusive license option with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SGIOY) to develop a novel herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) vaccine.

Under the terms of the deal, Shionogi will pay Genocea $2M for the exclusive option to evaluate the latter's HSV-2 antigens from its defunct GEN-003 program and negotiate a license agreement prior to expiration of the MTA.

If Shionogi exercises its option, GNCA will be eligible for an upfront payment, milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.