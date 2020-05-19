Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) agrees to acquire MATCHNow, the largest equities alternative trading system in Canada, from Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT).

The acquisition will give Cboe a foothold in a key capital market new to the company, while expanding the geographic presence and diversifying the product capabilities of its North American equities business.

MATCHNow is Canada's largest broker-neutral dark pool, accounting for nearly 65% market share in total Canadian dark trading, or ~7% in total Canadian equities volume.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to contribute ~1 cent to Cboe's EPS in 2020; MATCHNow is a profitable business that generated more than C$10M in revenue in 2019.

The transaction, which Cboe plans to fund with cash on hand, is expected to close in Q3 2020.