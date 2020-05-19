Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) has completed the submission of a Phase 1 data memo and the Phase 2a protocol to the FDA, and intends to commence its Phase 2a clinical trial of CRV431 for the treatment of NASH fibrosis in June.

AMBITION: A Phase 2a study will enroll 18 adults with presumed NASH F2 or F3 fibrosis.

Twelve patients will receive 75 mg of CRV431, with the remaining six patients receiving placebo.

The trial's primary objective is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CRV431, compared to placebo control, over 28 days of dosing.

Its secondary objective is to evaluate CRV431's antifibrotic activity.

Hepion has demonstrated CRV431's antifibrotic effect in seven separate studies, across four different in vitro models.