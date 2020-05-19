Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) climbs 11% premarket on receiving two US patents on “Two Rows Driving Method For Micro Display Device” for designing backplanes of high-resolution OLED microdisplays desired for virtual reality (VR), augmented (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications since it allows lower power consumption and high frame rates (120 Hz) to avoid motion sickness.

Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin Corporation said, “Our innovative double-rows driving architecture is incorporated in our Lightning 2k and 2.6k (2560 x 2560 resolution) OLED displays. With enhanced performance thanks to this patented method, we believe our OLED displays will play critical roles in realizing lifelike VR/AR/MR systems that are highly desirable in an increasingly contactless social trend.”