Adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.28, up 45% from a year earlier.

Sales by segment: Heavy Materials +17%; Light Materials -4%; Oil and Gas Proppants -44%.

"We are limiting capital spending to critical projects only, managing inventory levels to improve working capital, and taking additional steps such as suspending share repurchases and future dividends to maximize free cashflow," said CEO Michael Haack.

As previously announced on May 30, the company plans to separate its Heavy Materials and Light Materials businesses into two independent, publicly traded corporations by means of a tax-free spin-off to Eagle shareholders.

EXP +6.3% premarket

FQ4 results