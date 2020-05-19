Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) -3.5% in London after lowering its 2019 final dividend recommendation, saying the increased risk of an escalation in quarantine provisions in Chile could restrict its ability to move its workforce to and from its operations.

Antofagasta thus lowers its 2019 final dividend recommendation to 7.1 cents/share, compared with the previous recommendation of 16.3 cents/share, which it says will save $160.7M.

The decision makes the company's total dividend payment for FY 2019 at 17.8 cents/share, which totals $175.5M, equal to a 35% payout of net earnings.