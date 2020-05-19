Apple buying older content for TV+ - Bloomberg
May 19, 2020 8:03 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor79 Comments
- Hoping to build up the back catalog for its streaming service, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is buying up old movies and shows.
- Bloomberg sources say the tech giant has met with Hollywood studios about licensing rights and has already made some purchases.
- Apple reportedly isn't interested in buying older franchises or blockbusters.
- Apple TV+ launched in November with a small slate of original programming, which will remain the service's focus.
- About 10M people had signed up for Apple TV+ by February, but sources say only about half actually use the service. Disney+ signed up more than 10M in the first day of its U.S. launch.
- The mix of old and new content would help Apple TV+ compete with a crowded streaming landscape that includes Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.
- Apple TV+ is part of Apple's increasingly important Services segment, which reported a record $13.3B in revenue last quarter.