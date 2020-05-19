Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) shoots higher after JPMorgan upgrades the timeshare stock to an Overweight rating from Neutral as calls it a low risk way to play a potential recovery of the U.S travel consumer.

Analyst Joseph Greff: "We see WYND’s risk-reward as favorable given the potential for relatively attractive near-term leisure demand that is not reliant on air travel and that is offered at an affordable price point. We think WYND’s current bookings position is underappreciated with its second half 2020 Vacation Owners net bookings down (just) ~7% year-over-year and Exchange net bookings down (just) ~20% y/y (both are pace items like how the lodging companies talk about group). We think this bodes well for less-than-disastrous performance in future loan loss provisioning (also relevant is that WYND took a sizable $225m charge in the 1Q20) and encouraging for its near-term pivot to higher VPG, higher margin existing owners for tour flow/VOI sales focus."

JP's year-end price target goes to $35 from $25 and is 7.5X 2022 EV/EBITDA (estimated) discounted back 1 year at 8%.