Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) partners with E Ink Holdings, a leading innovator in electronic ink technology, to develop WattUp-enabled Electronic Paper Display (EPD) tags for IoT displays such as logistics tags, electronic shelf labels and retail signage, offering wireless charging at distances of up to 15 feet.

“We believe the announcement of this partnership highlights one of the biggest potential applications of Energous’ WattUp RF-charging,” said Mark Tyndall, senior vice president corporate development and strategy at Dialog Semiconductor. “Flexible charging options will help enable a fully connected ecosystem for both electronic signage and asset tags.”