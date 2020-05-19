PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) -2.9% pre-market after Barclays double downgrades shares to Underweight from Overweight with a $7 price target, cut from $11.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen sees PBF's free cash flow outlook in a "precarious state," and cautions that the company's recovery to mid-cycle earnings could be more volatile than peers.

Meanwhile, Mizuho maintains its Buy rating and $20 target, expecting PBF's near-term throughput in the 650K-750K bbl/day range, or 62%-72% capacity utilization, which reinforces its view of industry discipline helping to tighten product markets.

PBF's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating all are Neutral.