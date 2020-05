Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) says for FQ4 through May 17 it has seen same-restaurant sales decline 47.9%. The Olive Garden chain saw a 39.4% drop during the period.

As of May 17, Darden had 49% of its dining rooms open in limited capacity, and expects to have more than 65% of dining rooms open with limited capacity by the end of May.

Darden's ongoing weekly cash burn rate has improved to less than $10M including capital expenditures.

DRI +0.72% premarket to $76.00.

