Revance to acquire HintMD in all-stock deal
May 19, 2020 8:22 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)RVNCBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) has agreed to acquire privately held Hint, Inc., doing business as HintMD, the developer of an integrated financial platform for the aesthetics industry, for 8.54M shares of RVNC common stock (~$180M based on yesterday's close of $21.08).
- Updated 2020 guidance: GAAP outlook to be released after the transaction accounting has been completed. Non-GAAP operating expenses will remain between $220M - 230M. Current resources should be sufficient to fund operations into 2023.
- Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.