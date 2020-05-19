Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) is up 29% premarket in reaction to its announcement that it has entered into a research funding and option agreement with Scripps Research to advance the development of the XCART technology for B cell malignancies.

The XCART platform, a differentiated approach to personalized CAR T therapy can potentially improve the safety and effectiveness of cell therapy for B-cell lymphomas via generating patient- and tumor-specific CAR T cells.

Under the terms of agreement, Xenetic will be granted an exclusive license to certain intellectual property arising from the research program in the field of B-cell malignancies, as well as an option to acquire rights and licenses to new intellectual property outside of that field.

The company is engaged in ongoing discussions to advance the development of XCART through additional collaborations with academic or development partners.