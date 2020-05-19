Goldman Sachs starts off coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Neutral rating and price target of $32.

Analyst Stephen Grambling: "We believe both sports betting and iGaming are poised to see accelerated consumer adoption in response to COVID-19 and subsequent social distancing protocols across sports and gaming. However, we believe valuation is largely reflective of these unique growth opportunities at 8X management's fully-ramped EBITDA target which we estimate could take 7+ years to achieve (vs. peers trading historically at 10X NTM FactSet consensus), leaving more limited upside after the 82% increase in the past month (vs. S&P +2%)."

Grambling advises that investors wait for a pullback.

Five out of seven research firms covering DraftKings have a Buy-equivalent rating lined up on it.