Warren Buffett's ties with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) significantly weakened when Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) 13F showed the firm shed 84% of its stake in the Wall Street bank in Q1.

Though Buffett's relationship with Goldman goes back to a meeting with Sidney Weinberg, the bank's head in 1940, Berkshire became a lifeline for Goldman during the 2008 financial crisis.

Berkshire invested in the bank through preferred stock, which offered a 10% annual dividend, and warrants. At the time, Buffett said the terms of the deal attracted him.

The preferred shares are now gone and Berkshire only holds common stock, which was pared to 1.92M shares by the end of Q1 from 12M at the end of Q4 2019; earlier it held as much as 18M GS shares.

The cut in the stake comes as banks face an uncertain economy and a near zero interest rate for the foreseeable future.

Berkshire also trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in Q1, which may indicate that Buffett is wary of investment banks in this environment.

Still, he hasn't bailed on all banks. Berkshire boosted its stake in PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC); it's also the largest investor in Bank of America and Wells Fargo.