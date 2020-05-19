YouTube launches new TV-based ad program

YouTube (GOOG,GOOGL) launches the new Select program that allows brands to buy ads that will reach people watching YouTube videos or YouTube TV on a television.

TV viewers are seen as more lucrative for advertisers because they spend more time in front of the screen.

According to Google, more than 100M people watched YouTube on TV screens in March.

Through YouTube Select, advertisers can also purchase ads to appear on top YouTube channels across a variety of categories.

The new program comes as advertisers slash budgets to offset the current macro uncertainties.