Kalytera to acquire owner of lung disease candidate
May 19, 2020 8:48 AM ETClaritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALTF)KALTFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCQB:KALTF) has signed a letter of intent to acquire privately held Salzman Group, the owner of R-107, a liquid prodrug of nitric oxide being developed to treat COVID-19-associated lung disease, chlorine inhalation lung injury and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- Definitive agreements should be inked by June 15 under which the company will issue 130 common shares within 30 days. 394M additional shares will be issued, contingent on stockholders' approval, which will give Salzman Group a 49.9% stake in Kalytera and control of the company (assuming stockholder support).
- In a concurrent private placement, the company will offer up to C$5M in units at C$0.015 per unit, each consisting of one common share and one two-year warrant to purchase one common share at $0.05. Closing date is July 31.