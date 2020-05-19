Malaysia's Petronas says it completed a 50% farm-down of its participating interest in Block 52 offshore Suriname to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

The block, which covers an area of 4,749 sq. km, is north of Paramaribo and located in the Suriname-Guyana basin, where several major discoveries have occurred in recent years.

Petronas says upcoming exploration activities for Block 52 will involve the drilling of a well during Q3, in addition to acquiring new 3D seismic data to further evaluate the block's potential.

Petronas, which has not disclosed the price of the stake sale, will remain the operator of Block 52.