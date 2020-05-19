In an online presentation hosted by the Cancer Genomics Consortium on May 12, Dr. Brynn Levy from Columbia University and Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna from the MD Anderson Cancer Center each presented updates on their work showing 100% concordance between Bionano Genomics’ (NASDAQ:BNGO) optical mapping technology and current gold standard cytogenetic methods.

Dr. Levy reported on a study comparing the results generated by Bionano’s Saphyr instrument to results from routine clinical testing in CLIA laboratories.

On 91 samples from patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) that passed inclusion criteria, Bionano was 100% concordant with karyotyping results.

Additionally, Dr. Levy illustrated concordance with chromosomal microarray (CMA) for both the size and the breakpoints of identified aberrations in several cases of ALL and AML.

In a second presentation, Dr. Shamanna gave an update on her study involving 100 samples of patients suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome.

On 13 samples analyzed by Dr. Shamanna using Saphyr, a combined 39 aberrations that passed inclusion criteria were detected by karyotyping, and all of those variants were detected by Saphyr.

Additionally, there was 100% concordance between Saphyr and calls made with CMA.