Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up 1.75% after BTIG launched coverage with a Buy rating and set a price target just off the Street high.

"We expect consumers to gravitate toward plant-based protein options as they seek to support companies and brands that make a difference, not just a product. While we recognize the hurdles the company faces to become a ubiquitous brand, including increasing manufacturing capacity and driving frequency at quick-service restaurants," notes analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh thinks BYND partnerships with restaurant operators including Starbucks, Dunkin' and potentially McDonald's will quickly elevate the brand to a national scale and provide a flywheel impact for sales in the grocery channel.

What about competition from heavyweights like Nestle and Kellogg? "While we recognize the threat from such large, well-capitalized companies, we believe their investment will help increase awareness and grow the category to the benefit of Beyond Meat in the near-term. Longer-term, we believe Beyond Meat will have to fight for shelf space in the grocery aisle, while the quick service restaurant fight will come down to manufacturing scale and price," explains Saleh.

BTIG's price target of $173 is based on applying a 150X EV/EBITDA multiple off the 2021 adjusted EBITDA estimate of $74.7M.