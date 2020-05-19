BMO Capital Markets lifts Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to an Outperform rating after having it set at Market Perform.

"ATCO is an undiscovered stock in an underfollowed industry in North America, offering a 7.9% dividend yield and significant capital appreciation potential," reasons analyst Fadi Chamoun.

"ATCO operates in two industries: 1) ocean container shipping, representing 87% of EBITDA; and 2) power generation, representing 13% of EBITDA. While the end markets are cyclical, ATCO revenues are largely contracted with counterparties with strong credit ratings."

BMO keeps a price target of $9.00 on Atlas.