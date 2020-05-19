UBS strategists led by Stephen Caprio expect U.S. leveraged loan spreads to widen back to March levels of 825 basis points vs. 672 bps currently as default risk increases.

“Credit markets will widen again as earnings releases in 2Q and 3Q will highlight growing probabilities of second-order impacts of Covid on broader growth,” they write in a note to clients. "This will be most challenging for the loan market, if it occurs."

Default rates are being kept low by bank support and the "lack of clarity" on the expected rebound in corporate cash flow once pandemic lockdowns end.

They see more downgrades, estimating we're only 40%-45% through the downgrade cycle based on past recessions.

The strategists estimate that only 4% default rates are priced into U.S. leveraged loans with low exposure to COVID-19 and 1% default rates for European ones; for sectors with high exposure, 9% default rates are priced into U.S. leveraged loans and 7% default rates for European ones, they wrote.

March's rebound in loans prices resulted from "intense yield repression" that lured insurers and asset managers, UBS says.

