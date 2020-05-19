PVH cautious with pace of store reopenings
May 19, 2020 9:08 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)PVHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) says it is taking a measured approach to store reopenings in the U.S. and around the world as it takes into account local COVID-19 infection rate trends, store staff readiness and the availability of protective and cleaning equipment.
- As of today, approximately 180 company-operated stores across all brands are now open in North America, along with 350 in Europe, 1K in Asia, 75 in Australia and four in Brazil. Phased reopening will continue over the next several weeks as additional localities lift restrictions on retail operations and other requirements are met.
- PVH +0.04% premarket to $44.50.
- Source: Press Release