HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) announced underwriters to purchase 55.6M Units at C$0.90/Unit, for total gross proceeds of C$50.04M.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the company, each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share at C$1.05/Warrant Share,.

Underwriters over-allotment an additional 8.34M Units.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 21, 2020.

HEXO -18% premarket.

