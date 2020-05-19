Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) -1.9% pre-market after announcing Q1 results highlighted by an 82% Y/Y drop in adjusted EBITDA to $30.6M from $167.6M in the year-earlier quarter and a 38% decline in revenues to $114.5M from $186.1M a year ago.

During the quarter, the company says it was hurt by the government mandated coronavirus lockdown in Peru.

The company says its de-bottlenecking program continued to progress during Q1, and will focus on the Tambomayo, Uchucchacua and El Brocal mines during the rest of 2020.

Buenaventura's Q1 cash position reached $222M vs. $210M at the end of Q4 2019, despite the company's inability to produce during the last weeks of March due to the lockdown.

The company says it will report updated guidance once full capacity is achieved in all operations, which is expected by the end of June.