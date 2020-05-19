Disney -1.2% as Loop moves to sideline
May 19, 2020 9:16 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DIS, NFLX, FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is down 1.2% premarket alongside a downgrade at Loop Capital - which among other issues is processing the coming departure of Disney's streaming chief Kevin Mayer for TikTok.
- That Mayer move just adds to uncertainty and general concern that Disney will take longer to bounce back from the pandemic than estimated, analyst Alan Gould writes, downgrading to Hold from Buy.
- "The earlier a vaccine is available the sooner the parks, stadiums and theaters will open, but the economy will likely have a multi-year impact on park attendance and COVID-19 has accelerated the negative trends in the traditional media business,” he says.
- Where should potential Disney investors be looking instead? Those looking for a streaming play might prefer Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), he suggests, while those on the advertising/messaging play might be better off with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).