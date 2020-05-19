Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) is up 21.7% premarket after reporting Q1 revenue growth of 146.8% Y/Y and net income of $1.29M, compared to net loss of $0.18M a year ago.

Voyage and time charter revenues were $13.5M (+145.5% Y/Y), reflecting increased time-charter equivalent rates contributed by the Company’s Aframax tanker vessels M/T Blue Moon, M/T Briolette and M/T P. Fos. Fleet-wide.

For the quarter, average time charter equivalent rate was $21,386 (+48.3% Y/Y), and daily vessel operating expenses were $7.2M (-2.1% Y/Y).

Fleet Data: Average number of vessels was 4.7 (+17.5Y/Y); number of vessels was 6 (+50% Y/Y), ownership days were 430 (+19.4% Y/Y), and operating days were 314 (-11.8% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.1M, compared with $8k a year ago.

Fleet utilization (excluding ballast leg) was at 73%, compared to 98.9% in last year's Q1.

