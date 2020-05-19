Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) unit ScoutCam, Inc. announces a $2M investment from M. Arkin Ltd., an investment group headed by noted life sciences and pharmaceutical entrepreneur Moshe Arkin.

ScoutCam makes customized visual solutions for a range of industries that include the smallest high-resolution cameras (down to 1 mm in diameter) in the world.

In consideration of the $2M investment, it issued 4,132,232 common shares, warrants to purchase up to 2,066,116 common shares at $0.595 and warrants to purchase up to 4,132,232 common shares at $0.893 to Arkin.