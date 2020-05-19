Nasdaq gives Luckin the boot
May 19, 2020 9:19 AM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. (LK), SBUXLK, SBUXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor94 Comments
- Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) discloses that it received a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- The exchange cited public interest concerns as raised by the fabricated transactions disclosed by the company and the past failure to publicly disclose material information.
- Luckin plans to request a hearing before a Nasdaq panel on the delisting. For the meantime, Luckin is still on the Nasdaq but in a perma-trading halt.
- What to watch: Recent reports out of China indicate that Luckin is pivoting with its business model, which could be a positive for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) if there is no consumer backlash against U.S. companies amid some heightened tension. Even without any backlash, SBUX faces some macro headwinds in China.
- Source: Press Release