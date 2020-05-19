Comcast -1.1% as Guggenheim cuts to neutral

May 19, 2020 9:22 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 1.1% lower in premarket action following a downgrade to Neutral at Guggenheim, from Buy.
  • There's a slow recovery ahead with "depressed" growth and profitability as the media-exposed elements of Comcast are "likely to experience virus headwinds for a while," Mike McCormack writes.
  • Even if parks and theaters reopen, there's likely to be a lingering effect from a change in consumer preferences, he says. "If the virus-caused economic downturn results in further unemployment, we posit that theme park and movie theater visits will decline as people have less disposable income.”
  • He's pulled his price target.
  • Overall, Street analysts are Bullish on the shares, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.
