SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raises its price target on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to $60 from $52.

"We remain constructive as PTON continues to be a net beneficiary of greater adoption of in-home fitness, caused by the pandemic," updates analyst Youssef Squali.

Squali sees PTON's guidance and Street estimates for connected subscribers as too low.

Subscriber breakdown: "Our logic is that if in the first 40 days of the quarter there were ~114K net adds while order times stretched out beyond Peloton's delivery capabilities and have only grown, the run-rate for the quarter would imply a steady pace of delivery or ~259k net adds through the quarter. This would bring the total to 1.145M blowing past the management guidance of 1.04-1.05 subs for the quarter. However, given some uncertainty around churn, rate of delivery, and customer willingness to wait for lengthened order delivery times we are setting our expectations for quarterly net adds in F4Q20 at ~214k, or an additional ~100K net adds in the last 50 days of the quarter, putting the quarterly total at 1.1M."

SunTrust's new price target of $60 is for FY21 and derived off a 10-year DCF and implies a EV/Revenue multiple of 5.8X.