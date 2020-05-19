Northland starts coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) with an Outperform rating and $14 price target, or more than 100% upside .

Multiple channel checks suggest new management over the past two years has renewed the energy of company employees, says Northland.

Meanwhile, the pandemic panic has accelerated content consumption while halting content production. The team expects a snap back in demand for the Avid's products, and thus a good entry point for the stock after a 40% decline.