Stanley Black & Decker boosts guidance

  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issues a business update with execs presenting today at a JPMorgan homebuilder conference.
  • The company says its revised plan currently assumes a Q2 organic revenue decline of 20% to 30% vs. a prior planning assumption of a 35% to 45% organic revenue decline.
  • SWK notes that the improved range primarily comes from better visibility of stronger performance in the U.S. retail channel for tools & storage as well as global security, although the environment remains dynamic.
  • Shares of SWK are up 0.55%.
  • SEC Form 8-K
