Stanley Black & Decker boosts guidance
May 19, 2020 9:39 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)SWKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issues a business update with execs presenting today at a JPMorgan homebuilder conference.
- The company says its revised plan currently assumes a Q2 organic revenue decline of 20% to 30% vs. a prior planning assumption of a 35% to 45% organic revenue decline.
- SWK notes that the improved range primarily comes from better visibility of stronger performance in the U.S. retail channel for tools & storage as well as global security, although the environment remains dynamic.
- Shares of SWK are up 0.55%.
- SEC Form 8-K