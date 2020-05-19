Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is up 7.30% after the retailer cites improving sequential trends throughout the first four weeks of FQ2.

Comparable store sales are approximately in line with the prior year on a QTD look, with DIY omnichannel growing double digits and significantly outperforming the DIFM segment.

"While many uncertainties remain with respect to factors that drive demand, the company expects that DIFM sales will continue to improve as stay at home orders are lifted," updates AAP.

Advance Auto Parts also maintained its dividend for July 3.

