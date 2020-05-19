Dimon accepts crisis 'wake-up call' in memo ahead of JPM's annual meeting
- JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a memo ahead of the bank's annual meeting, says the pandemic is a "wake-up call" for businesses and the Government to invest in the common good, the FT reported.
- He made a call for investment to fight the costs of health care, boost access to education, remove regulatory hurdles for smaller businesses, fix infrastructure and address immigration policy.
- The tone largely echoes his comments late last year at the Business Roundtable, when he said, “the American dream is alive, but fraying.”
- Dimon noted that the pandemic "laid bare" how so many people were "living on the edge."
- Solutions should be "nonpartisan," he added, saying the crisis has created an opportunity to fix these issues.