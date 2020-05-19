Stocks edge lower as Walmart, Home Depot post mixed results

Stocks start mostly lower following yesterday's big rally, as traders await Senate testimony from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Fed Chairman Powell; Dow -0.8% , S&P 500 -0.5% , Nasdaq flat.

In prepared remarks, Powell said the Fed is "committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time even as we recognize that these actions are only a part of a broader public-sector response."

European bourses trade lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -1% while Germany's DAX -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

In the U.S., corporate earnings sent mixed messages as Walmart ( +1.3% ) posted a 74% jump in e-commerce sales, but Home Depot's ( -2% ) profits took a hit despite stores remaining open during the lockdown.

Technology ( +0.7% ) tops the early S&P sector leaderboard, while energy ( -1.1% ) and financials ( -1.1% ) lag.

April housing starts slumped by the most on record.

U.S. crude oil extends its recent run-up, +3.7% to $33/bbl.

U.S. Treasury yields are little changed.