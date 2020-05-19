TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF -5.0% ) announces a non-brokered private placement of ~$30M, with the ability to upsize to gross proceeds of between $35M - $40M

The Company has received initial investor commitments of $28M, including $20M lead order from JW Asset Management.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund its growth initiatives, capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

The Offering consists of a number of units of the Company, issued at the price of $2,000/unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one convertible preferred share and one convertible preferred share purchase warrant

Each Warrant will entitle to purchase one Convertible Preferred Share at $3,000 per share.