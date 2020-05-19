KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl analyzes bank dividends in light of the Fed's modified stress tests.

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles had indicated that the board will modify this year's stress test to include a current-events analysis, which may make the tests more stressful, Kleinhanzl writes in a note to clients.

Sees Citigroup (C -2.4% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -1.1% ), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.8% ) most at risk of missing Kleinhanzl's dividend forecast (which assumes dividends staying at current level through Q2 2022), if the test increases stress losses to more than 20%.