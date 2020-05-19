Danaos Q1 results not much impacted by Covid-19 pandemic

May 19, 2020 10:05 AM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)DACBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Danaos (DAC -1.0%) reported Q1 revenue of $106.2M a decrease of 5.9% Y/Y.
  • Q1 Adj. EBITDA margin declined 94 bps to 67.7%.
  • Q1 expenses: Vessel operating $26M (+0.4% Y/Y), G&A $5.8M (15.9% Y/Y) and Voyage of $4M (+21.2% Y/Y).
  • The average daily operating cost/vessel for vessels on time charter was $5,522/day.
  • Company’s vessel utilization for the quarter was 91.3%, with an average of 55.7 containerships and an average gross daily charter rate of $22,922.
  • Total contracted operating revenues were $1.3B as of March 31, 2020, with chatters extending to 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 3.8 years.
  • Charter coverage of 85% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 66% in terms of contracted operating days.
  • Debt outstanding, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1.4B and leaseback obligation was $134.3M.
  • In 2020, acquired one 8,463 TEU container vessel and one 8,626 TEU container vessel, both are expected to contribute ~$12M to EBITDA on an annualized basis.
  • Previously: Danaos EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (May 18)
