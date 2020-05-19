Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) haven't responded to yesterday's report from Women's Wear Daily of talks between the two companies on a deal.

If there is a deal to be made, it might have to do with creating new distribution centers for the e-commerce giant. The Milwaukee Business Journal reported last month that Amazon was looking to take over a former JCP warehouse in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin for that purpose. That plan included a demolition of parts of the J.C. Penney building to build an Amazon Hub.

It's hard to believe that Amazon won't grab some real estate at an attractive price if a deal goes through with the bankrupt department store chain.