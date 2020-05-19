Xilinx launches first 20nm space-grade chip
- Xilinx (XLNX +0.4%) launches the first 20nm space-grade processor, which is also the first to offer specific support for high-performance machine learning.
- The 20nm Radiation Tolerant Kintex UltraScale XQRKU060 FPGA offers unlimited on-orbit reconfiguration, an over 10x increase in digital signal processing performance, and full radiation tolerance across all orbits.
- On the machine learning side, the processor offers up to 5.7 tera operations per second of INT8 performance optimized for deep learning, which the company says is a 25x improvement on the prior generation of 65nm products.
- Flight units of the FPGA will be available for clients in September.