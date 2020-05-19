Medtronic plc (MDT +0.7% ) announces the U.S. commercial launch of its Kyphon Assist Directional Cannula for use with its balloon kyphoplasty products to treat vertebral compression fractures due to osteoporosis, cancer or benign lesions.

The company says the device allows doctors greater control when inflating the bone tamp while increasing height restoration capability compared to a traditional balloon kyphoplasty cannula.

Kyphoplasty is a vertebral augmentation procedure in which acrylic bone cement is injected into the fracture via a hole through the skin.